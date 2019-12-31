$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,322 shares of company stock worth $136,751,281. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $262.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.64 and its 200 day moving average is $267.67. Intuit has a twelve month low of $188.21 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

