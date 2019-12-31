$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. This Quarter
$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. This Quarter
$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. This Quarter
$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. This Quarter
Brokerages Anticipate General Motors Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate General Motors Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Billion
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FARO Technologies to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FARO Technologies to Hold
Algonquin Power & Utilities Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Algonquin Power & Utilities Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Short Interest in Washington Federal Inc. Increases By 8.2%
Short Interest in Washington Federal Inc. Increases By 8.2%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report