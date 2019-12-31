$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

