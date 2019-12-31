Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to report $31.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.19 billion. General Motors reported sales of $38.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $140.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.82 billion to $142.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $145.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.71 billion to $148.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

