Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FARO. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. G.Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli cut shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.56. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $57.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 82.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

