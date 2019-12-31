Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Howard Weil cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.76.

AQN stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

