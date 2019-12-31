Short Interest in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Increases By 8.2%

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Washington Federal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.