Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Grows By 7.0%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4,154.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.75 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

