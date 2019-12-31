UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 83.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

