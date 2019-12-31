Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $463,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347 over the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vicor by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vicor by 178.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 315.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

