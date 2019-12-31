York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 208,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $602.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.19. York Water has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $47.27.
York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 132.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 8.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YORW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.
About York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
