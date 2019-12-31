York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 208,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $602.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.19. York Water has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 132.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 8.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YORW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

