ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Update

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the November 28th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ViaSat during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 557.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 6.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat stock opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

