Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rises By 10.1%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.40 million, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 175,213 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

