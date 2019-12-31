US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 677,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 737,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that US Well Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Well Services by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. increased its stake in shares of US Well Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.