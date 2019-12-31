Reviewing VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Evotec (NASDAQ:EVTCY)

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of VIVUS shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of VIVUS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

VIVUS has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evotec has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VIVUS and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS -40.56% N/A -10.68% Evotec 12.91% 12.32% 5.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIVUS and Evotec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS $65.06 million 0.41 -$36.95 million ($3.48) -0.73 Evotec $443.55 million 8.64 $99.41 million $1.32 38.96

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than VIVUS. VIVUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VIVUS and Evotec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS 0 0 0 0 N/A Evotec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Evotec beats VIVUS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services. The EVT Innovate segment is involved in investing and developing proprietary assets, including early-stage discovery programs, as well as advanced drug candidates in the areas of diabetes and diabetic complications, inflammatory diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and pain and anti-infective. Evotec AG has a strategic drug discovery and development partnership with Celgene Corporation; strategic research alliance with Novo Nordisk A/S; collaboration with Sanofi; research collaboration with Almirall; research alliance with Ferring Pharmaceuticals; strategic collaboration with Centogene; collaboration with Immuneering; and drug discovery alliance with LEO Pharma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

