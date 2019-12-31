$28.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce $28.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.15 billion. Kroger reported sales of $28.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $122.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.59 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $123.94 billion to $126.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kroger by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

