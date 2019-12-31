Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to post $76.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $321.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $324.00 million, with estimates ranging from $315.49 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

TH stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 8,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $37,182.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,617.00. Insiders purchased a total of 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,802,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 75,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300,302 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

