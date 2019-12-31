Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

In other news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone purchased 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

