Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to report $427.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.96 million and the highest is $472.41 million. Conn’s posted sales of $432.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price objective on Conn’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Conn’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,065,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conn’s by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $352.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

