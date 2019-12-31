Comparing Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Foamix Pharmaceuticals -2,115.11% -100.58% -81.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.60 million 55.81 -$74.16 million ($1.70) -1.93

Happiness Biotech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Happiness Biotech Group and Foamix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 369.51%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals beats Happiness Biotech Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. The company's product pipeline includes FCD105 and FMX109 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX110 for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; LEO Pharma A/S; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis plc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

