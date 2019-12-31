Zacks: Analysts Expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will post $162.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.50 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported sales of $118.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year sales of $483.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $495.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $587.39 million, with estimates ranging from $584.12 million to $590.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $388.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s payout ratio is -12.99%.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

