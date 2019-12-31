$40.74 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $40.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $40.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $166.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $168.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $160.82 million, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $162.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Also, SVP Mark W. Scheirer acquired 4,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,877 shares of company stock worth $3,155,405 in the last 90 days.

HBT Financial stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

