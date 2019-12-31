Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

SON stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

