Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

