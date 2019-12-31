HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $14.15 on Monday. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 5.88.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 301,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

