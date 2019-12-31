BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.