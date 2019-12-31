Contrasting Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allogene Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 4 8 0 2.67 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.01%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -20.63% Dyadic International -469.88% -22.89% -22.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$211.51 million ($6.58) -3.95 Dyadic International $1.29 million 109.27 -$7.70 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.