Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) & Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Aprea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $53.60 million 8.30 -$4.22 million ($0.17) -46.47 Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aprea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avid Bioservices.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avid Bioservices and Aprea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 4 1 3.20 Aprea Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus target price of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.32%. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 45.42%. Given Avid Bioservices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avid Bioservices is more favorable than Aprea Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Aprea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices -6.83% -8.78% -4.97% Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Aprea Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. It has commenced a Phase 3 clinical trial in p53 mutant MDS and completed enrollment in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in p53 mutant MDS and AML with APR-246 and azacitidine; and additional Phase 1/2 trials of APR-246 in MDS and AML in combination with approved anti-cancer therapies, as well as developing next generation p53 reactivators. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

