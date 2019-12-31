Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.81 billion and the lowest is $9.62 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $39.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.52 billion to $40.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $41.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after acquiring an additional 525,562 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after acquiring an additional 430,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,777 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

