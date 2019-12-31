Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will report $331.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.25 million and the lowest is $327.10 million. Mellanox Technologies reported sales of $290.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

MLNX opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after acquiring an additional 658,472 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,565,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $173,298,000 after acquiring an additional 377,390 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 784,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 297,331 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 2,651.3% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 275,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 265,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,180,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $241,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,772 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

