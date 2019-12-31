$443.25 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will announce $443.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.01 million and the lowest is $383.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $599.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,777,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 165,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

