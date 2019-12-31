$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $7.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $69.97 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,925.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 117,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

