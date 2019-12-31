NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Short Interest Update

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NLNK opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. NewLink Genetics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NewLink Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLNK shares. ValuEngine lowered NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

