Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

