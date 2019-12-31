Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 20,400,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 424,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 56,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 429.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 278,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 75,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 27,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Swann lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Svb Leerink downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

