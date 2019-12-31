Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Update

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $12,742,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $164.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

