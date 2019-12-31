Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SUMR stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

