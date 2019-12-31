Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

