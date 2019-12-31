Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 45,220,000 shares. Approximately 53.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.49 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart Martin 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

