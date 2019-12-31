First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 136,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

FLIC opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $693.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

