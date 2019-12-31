NRW (ASX:NWH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.37

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$3.37 ($2.39) and last traded at A$3.34 ($2.37), with a volume of 1717120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.34 ($2.37).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.56.

In other news, insider Julian Pemberton 2,137,500 shares of NRW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

