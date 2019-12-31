Short Interest in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expands By 6.1%

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 8,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after purchasing an additional 458,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,090,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $95.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

