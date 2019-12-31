Insider Buying: Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires 53 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £126.14 ($165.93).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Paula Bell bought 57 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($161.96).

On Thursday, October 24th, Paula Bell bought 62 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £125.24 ($164.75).

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 243 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 184 ($2.42).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

