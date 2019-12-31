Andrea Cattaneo Acquires 125,000 Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

Shares of ZEN stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Zenith Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

