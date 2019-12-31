Andrea Cattaneo Acquires 125,000 Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).
Shares of ZEN stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Zenith Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.
About Zenith Energy
