Insider Selling: Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) insider Patricia Watson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

LON STP opened at GBX 131 ($1.72) on Tuesday. Stenprop Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 99.40 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 131 ($1.72). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $370.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.57, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

