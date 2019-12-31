Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSII. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

HSII opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,392,000 after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at $2,330,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

