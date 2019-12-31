Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 295.73 and a quick ratio of 295.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 324,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,063,631.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.10 per share, with a total value of $185,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

