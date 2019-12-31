Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) to Sell

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HCHMY stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.47. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

