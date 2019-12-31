Analysts Issue Forecasts for Norbord Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Norbord in a research report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

TSE OSB opened at C$35.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -50.07. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$26.31 and a 52 week high of C$39.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.91.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.38 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$955,220.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -192.74%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

