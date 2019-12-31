Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WY. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after buying an additional 11,845,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,323,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $28,920,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,027,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

