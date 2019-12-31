Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 546,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 274,960 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

